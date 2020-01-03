|
|
ONEIDA- Clare Jeanette Lilholt, 86, of Florence Avenue, died January 1st, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.Clare was born in Syracuse on January 6th, 1933, the daughter of Clarence and Jennie Willey. Her father, a WWI veteran and engineer with Niagara Mohawk, died when she was six years old leaving her mother, a high school business teacher, to raise their four children; Clarence, Barbara, Clare and Charles. A talented harpist, Clare played her Irish harp as a child with the Melvin Harp Ensemble and was awarded a harp scholarship to Syracuse University, graduating with a dual major in Business Administration and Education. While at SU she was a member of the Pi Lambda Theta Honor Society in Education and the secretary for the Delta Zeta Sorority. She met Harold Lilholt on the steps of the Hall of Languages and they married at the James Street Methodist Church on June 11th 1955, where Clare was a 60 year member.Clare’s career began in the Administration Department at Akron University, until children Patricia, Paul and David were born. Harold’s job with B.F. Goodrich transferred the family, and Clare’s harps, to the Netherlands and Germany, where she volunteered at the American Army Hospital and was a member of the American Women’s Club. After returning to the United States in 1968, Clare substitute taught for the VVS and Oneida School Districts until 1973 when she became the Civil Service Executive Secretary for the City of Oneida, retiring in 1991.Clare was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the American Harp Association and treasurer of the Central New York Harp Association. Her love for the harp included performances at Sonnenberg Gardens, the West Palm Beach Veterans Hospital, her daughter’s wedding and Oneida Towers II where she performed a duet on her Lyon & Healy concert harp with granddaughter Amy on her Irish harp.After retirement, she and Harold officially became snowbirds and purchased a condominium in Lake Worth, trading northeast winters for Florida sunshine where they were active members of the Boynton Beach YMCA. Clare developed an interest in computers and her favorite retirement past time was her twelve years of website and graphic design work for the Oneida Public Library where she was honored for her dedication as a volunteer.Clare will be remembered as a loyal Syracuse sports wife, a patient mother whose apple pies brought everyone to the dinner table and a witty grandmother whose presence at her grandchildren’s athletic events was considered an honor. Surviving besides her husband Harold, are; sister, Barbara Gabe of South Carolina, brother, Charles Willey of Minoa, daughter, Patricia Hobbs of Oneida, son, Paul of Boynton Beach Florida, son, Dave and wife Maryanne of Silver Springs Florida; grandchildren, Greg and Kelly Hobbs, Scott Hobbs, Amy and Matt Lawicki, Heidi and Scott Owen, Heather Lilholt, Christian and Katie Lilholt, great-grandchildren, Jack & Emma Lawicki, Scott Owen III and Will Hobbs. She was predeceased by her brother, Clarence and son-in-law, Lawrence Hobbs.Services will be private with interment being made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Public services will be in the spring at a date and time to be announced. Contributions may be made to the VVS Education Foundation (for a music scholarship), P.O.Box 63, Sherrill, NY 13461. Arrangements by Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/clare-jeanette-lilholt
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020