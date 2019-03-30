CANASTOTA - Clifford L. “Tee” Spaulding, Sr., 71, of 223 S. Canal Street, Canastota, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare, after an apparent heart attack at his home.He was born September 5, 1947, in Cinco, WV, the son of the late Thomas and Alene (Lewis) Spaulding.Cliff spent his early years in South Bay, attending the Canastota and Chittenango schools. He later lived in Lakeport and Syracuse, and has lived in Canastota most of his life.He is a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Forrestal and the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt.Cliff worked at Owl Wire and Cable Company in Canastota for 21 years, retiring in 2008. He had previously been a butcher and a lumberjack.He enjoyed fishing, and spending time with his family.Cliff married Patricia M. “Pat” Tedford on August 9, 1969, in Constantia Center. Pat died on October 14, 2006.Surviving are: two sons, Clifford L. Spaulding, Jr., and Robert M. Spaulding, both of Canastota; two daughters and sons-in-law, Christina and Timothy Collins, and Anne and Floyd Haywood, all of Canastota; one brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Joann Spaulding of Bridgeport; two sisters, Mary Palmer of Chittenango, and Susan Adams of Cazenovia; four grandchildren, Sabrina Collins, Timothy Collins II, Thomas Spaulding, and Katlynn Haywood; three great grandchildren, Patti Collins, Angelina Case, and Dean Case; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Cliff was pre-deceased by a brother, Frank Spaulding; and two sisters, Patsy Byrne, and Barbara Foote.Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Lenox Rural Cemetery, Nelson Road, Canastota. Pastor Ken Guilfoyle of the United Church of Canastota will officiate. The family will greet friend on Saturday, prior to the Graveside Service, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In his memory, contributions may be made to the Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Inc. (GLAS), PO Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032, or to the Canastota Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 81, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/clifford-l-tee-spaulding-sr Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary