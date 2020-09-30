Clifton Berger

MUNNSVILLE . . .Clifton E. Berger, 57, of Ilion and previously of Munnsville and Canastota, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Oneida Healthcare ECF, following a brief illness. He was born on April 11, 1963, in Gouverneur, NY, the son of the late Kenneth, Sr. and Irene (Greenwood) Berger.Clifton spent his early years in Canastota, attending the Canastota schools. He later lived in Munnsville, and has lived in Ilion for the past 14 years. He had worked at the Madison-Cortland ARC in Oneida. Clifton enjoyed collecting Star Wars items, swords, games and puzzles. Surviving are: three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Arthur Berger of Vernon Center, Lowell and Amy Berger of Oneida, and Kelly and Jamie Berger of Canastota; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Caroline and Harry Thibault of Vernon, Ruth and Thomas Clary of Russell, NY, and Leta Berger of Ilion; two aunts; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clifton was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Berger, Jr.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Stockbridge Cemetery, Middle Road, Munnsville, NY. The Rev. Neil D. Coe will officiate. Face coverings and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota.In his memory, contributions may be made to the Arc of Madison Cortland, 701 Lenox Avenue, Oneida, NY 13421, with envelopes available at the cemetery. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/clifton-e-berger