SYLVAN BEACH:Clifton D. Miller, 68, 16th Avenue, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in St. Luke’s Hospital, New Hartford, where he had been a medical patient for the past two weeks.Born in Binghamton on June 7, 1951, he was the son of William A. and Mildred Rogers Miller, Sr. A resident of the area for the past fifteen years, moving from Binghamton, he was a graduate of Chenango Forks High School and attended Broome Technical. College.Prior to his retirement, Cliff was employed with the New York State Department of Transportation. He was of the Methodist faith, a member of the Sons of American Legion, Hillcrest Post # 1194, President of the Binghamton Civil War Round Table, and a member of the American Battlefield Trust. He was a large history buff and known for his sense of humor.Surviving are two brothers and sisters-in-law, William A. and Julie Miller Jr., of Sylvan Beach and Robert and Ann Miller and their son, Tyler Miller of North Carolina; special cousins, Brian and Linda Hagen and Patty Ballard, special friend, Charles Burton and several cousins.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in Glen Castle Cemetery, Binghamton. There will be a celebration to commemorate his life at a time and date to be announced.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/clifton-d-miller
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2020