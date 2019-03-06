Home

Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Methodist Church
417 Park Street,
Sherrill, NY
View Map
Cloise VanSwearingen Obituary
Sherrill-Cloise Van Swearingen, age 71, passed away Sunday morning March 3, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Center with his best friends at his side.He was born on January 6, 1948 in Jamestown, NY a son of the late Cloise E. and Doris “Jessie” (Dougherty) Swearingen and was a graduate of Southwestern Central School of Jamestown, NY. Van later went on to receive his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from SUNY Cortland in elementary education.Van taught elementary school in Corning and later at Durhamville Elementary School. He also worked as a correction officer for Onondaga County and retired as a case worker with the Oneida County Medical Disability Unit in 2010.He was very active with the officiating boards of local sports serving as president of the Utica Board of High School field hockey; interpreter for the Utica Board of High School softball; treasure of the NYSCSO Board of Collegiate softball; interpreter of Utica Board for high school volleyball and interpreter for the New York State High School Volleyball and interpreter for the Utica Board of Collegiate volleyball. Van loved animals and had many cats and dogs but held a special place in his heart for his dog Wagless.Surviving are one brother James (Kathy) Swearingen of Youngsville, PA and several nieces, nephews and close friends.Van was predeceased by his parents; two brothers Joseph Swearingen and Thomas Swearingen; and two sisters, Arta D. Blake and Donna A. Swearingen.In keeping with Van’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Van’s life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Methodist Church, 417 Park Street, Sherrill. In memory of Van donations may be sent to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Assoc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY, 13032 or Cloise & Doris Swearingen Memorial Scholarship Foundation, C/O the Community Foundation, 418 Spring St., Jamestown, NY, 14701. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Sherrill. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com, MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL http://www.lastingmemories.com/cloise-van-swearingen
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
