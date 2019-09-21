|
|
WATERVILLE - Clyde N. “Butch” Raymond, Jr., 64, of 585 Tubbs Road, Waterville, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare, Utica, following a lengthy illness.He was born on March 10, 1955, in Canastota, the son of Clyde, Sr., and Mary (Palmer) Raymond.Butch spent his early years in Clockville, graduating from Oneida High School in 1973. He has lived in Waterville for the last 30 years.He worked for Richards Feeds in Waterville for several years, and previously worked at the Munnsville Limestone Quarry and Oneida Limited in Sherrill.Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, mowing the lawn, and spending time with his family.Surviving are: two sons, Clyde Raymond, III of Cazenovia, and Jason Raymond of Delanson; one daughter and son-in-law, Kari and Joseph Rosado; his mother, Mary Raymond of Durhamville; one brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Shelley Raymond of Waterville; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Deborah and Warren McNamara of Durhamville, Kathy and Richard Briggs of West Monroe, and Karen and Larry Richmond of Oneida; eight grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Clockville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, prior to the funeral, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/clyde-n-butch-raymond-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019