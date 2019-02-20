|
Colleen S. (Dailey) Adcock, 62, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer.Born in Syracusc, NY, Ocotber 12, 1956, daughter of Jerry and Jewel Dailey.She attended Canastota schools. She married Gary Adcock August 10, 1984. She was employed by Walmart.Surviving are her husband Gary, her mother Jewel Dailey of Canastota, sisters Babbette Seitzi of Canastota, Sherrie Dailey (William Shaughnessy) of Sylvan Beach; brothers Dwight (Merry) of Canastota, Reece (Carrie) of Morrisville, Eric of Cleveland, Darrin (Melissa) of Cansatota. Several nieces and nephewsShe was predeceased by her father Jerry-1996, sister Jerrilee-1956, maternal grandparents-1989, paternal grandmother-1969.Funeral will take place in Florida the family would like to thank everyone who attended Colleen's benefit in December We were grateful to all. http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-s-dailey-adcock
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019