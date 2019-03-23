CANASTOTA - Colleen S. Jaquin, 65, of 3019 State Route 31, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, following a brief illness.She was born March 31, 1953, in Syracuse, the daughter of the late John and Shirley (Kline) Johnson.Colleen spent her early years in Syracuse and Bridgeport, graduating from Cicero-North Syracuse High School. She has lived in Canastota since 1974.She worked for the Canastota Central School for 20 years, retiring in 2004.Colleen had been a Girl Scout Leader for many years, and enjoyed doing crafts and puzzles, and spending time with her family.She married Dale H. Jaquin on April 6, 1974, in Whitelaw.Surviving besides her husband, Dale, are: one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Maria Jaquin, stationed in Seattle, Washington, serving in the US Navy; one daughter, Cheyenne A.A.E. Jaquin of Lacona; Shirley May Garrow of Syracuse, who Colleen thought of as a daughter; one brother, Mark Johnson, Sr. of Syracuse; one sister, Susan Warwick of Syracuse; one brother-in-law, David Harwood of Brewerton; four grandchildren, Danny Jaquin, Kyyle Garrow, Leland King, and Ethan King; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Colleen was predeceased by one brother, John Johnson; and three sisters, Gail Johnson, Sally Marsala, and Mary Johnson Harwood.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Interment will be in Oneida Lake Cemetery, Messinger’s Bay. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In her memory, contributions may be made to the , 6725 Lyons Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/colleen-s-jaquin Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary