|
|
CANASTOTA-Concetta Jane Hicks, 86, Prospect Street, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, surrounded by her family, where she had been a patient for the past six weeks.Born in Canastota, on October 10, 1932, she was the daughter of Louis and Katherine Ponticello Finocchiaro. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Jane was a graduate of Canastota High School, Class of 1950. She married Lyle C. Hicks on March 5, 1971.Jane, prior to her retirement, was employed with the former SenecaFederal Savings and Loan Bank, which later became known as M & T Bank, and was previously employed in the offices of the Canastota High School. She was a communicant of St. Agatha’s Church, a longtime member and treasurer of the Canastota Alumni Association, where she gave her colorful version of the roll call at the annual dinner and won the Achievement Award in 2002, a former Girl Scout leader, was involved in various community youth groups including the former Purple Haze Youth Center and an avid bowler.Surviving besides her husband, Lyle, are her four daughters, Marlene (Michael) Angleton of Vernon Center, Debra Chapman Bryan of Wellington, Florida, Shelley Chapman and Steve Hopkins of Cazenovia and Pamela (Rick) Musacchio of Sherrill; her two sons, Gary Chapman of Wellington, Florida and Richard (Julie Backus) Chapman of Canastota; her seven grandchildren, Kelly Rodriquez, Elisabeth Mc Intosh, Charlee, Ellie and Abigail Bryan, and Katie and Alec Musacchio; five great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Lucy Coleman of Wellington, Florida, Rosalie Lewis of Severna Park, Maryland and Mary Kay Finocchiaro of Rome; her brother, Louis S. (Carol) Finocchiaro of Sherrill; her brother-in-law, Carl Hicks; her godson and his wife, David and Jean Coleman; her best friend and husband, Mary Jane and Bill Alessi; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 9:30 AM, Tuesday from St. Agatha’s Church, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Stephen Wirkes, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota, 3-7 PM, Monday. Contributions, in her memory may be made to Wanderer’s Rest, Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/concetta-jane-hicks
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019