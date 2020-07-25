BLOOMINGDALE, N.Y.: Connie M. Woods, 70, formerly of Hubbardsville, NY, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Bloomingdale.She was born May 31, 1950 in Hamilton, NY, a daughter of Theodore and Stella Russock Moon. She received her early education in Madison schools and was a graduate of Saranac Lake High School. On April 4, 1970, Connie married Michael R. Woods in Saranac Lake. He predeceased her on May 30, 2017. Connie was a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Adirondack Medical Center until retiring. She had previously worked at the Lutheran Home in New Hartford and Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. She enjoyed doing crafts, quilting, gardening and birdwatching.She was a member of the East Hamilton United Methodist Church.Surviving are her children, Wanda Woods (Casey Gallo) of Bloomingdale; Bettyanne (Mike) Boprey of Norwood; Wayne (Melissa) Woods of Bloomingdale; sisters, Beverly (Gordon) Miner of SC; Jackie (Brad) Pelky of Madison; brother, William (Connie) Moon of Batavia; grandchildren, Anna “Nicki” Nolan of Oriskany Falls; Amanda Nolan (Richard Corrow) of Saranac Lake; Michael Woods of Oriskany Falls; Gavin Woods of Saranac Lake; Chelsea Schachtler of Charlotte, NC; Sabrina Jones of Norwood; Shea, Avery and Keira Woods of Bloomingdale; great-grandchildren, Aiden Schachtler and Myles Hart; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held at 1pm Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the East Hamilton United Methodist Church, followed by interment in the Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 309 County Rt. 47, Suite #7, Saranac Lake, NY 12983.Arrangements were entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/connie-m-woods