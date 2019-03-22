CANASTOTA - Constance E. Fox, 68, of 602 Galavotti Place, Canastota, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded at her home by family and friends, following a lengthy illness.She was born July 17, 1950, in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Thomas and Veronica (Grevelding) Fox.Constance spent her early years in Fayetteville, attending the Canastota schools. She has lived in Canastota most of her life.She worked at Oneida Limited in Sherrill for 24 years, retiring in 2005.Constance loved feeding the squirrels and birds, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, New York Giants, Syracuse Orange Basketball, spending time with her best friends, Sally Bruse and Judy Curtis, and spending time with her family.Surviving are: her long-time companion, Vito Partipelo; two daughters, Pamela Sandford of Canastota, and Dusty Graham of Oneida; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas (TR) and Debbie Fox of Canastota, Timothy and Carol Fox of Manlius, and David and Debbie Fox of Chittenango; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Theresa and Mike Nesbitt of The Villages, FL, and Sharon and Pete Kilts of Canastota; ten grandchildren, Shawn Carpenter, Cassie Barker, Tanaia Graham, Dan Sandford, Kyle Sandford, Ryan Sandford, Savanah Branch, Totiana Branch, Ricky Branch, and Destiney Branch; five great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor of St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, will officiate. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Fayetteville. All friends and family are invited to a gathering at the Canastota American Legion following the interment. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In her memory, contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, with envelopes available at the funeral home. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/constance-e-fox Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary