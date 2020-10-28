VERNON- Corrin J. “Punk” George, 27, State Route 31, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Rome Memorial Hospital, shortly after her admission. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Wednesday, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Michael Usborne officiating. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday. Contributions may be made to Savannah Damarce Education Fund, c/o Joe Ellen Nortz. A full obituary will appear in the Sunday’s edition of the Oneida Daily Dispatch. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com
