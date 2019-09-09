|
Craig K. Herb 75, of State Rt. 13, Blossvale, NY passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Oneida HealthCare surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 12, 1943 in Canastota, NY a son of Joseph & Rita Gouthier Herb and was a 1961 graduate of Oneida High School. Following graduation he served with the U.S. Navy. On November 27, 1965 he married the former Barbara Phelps in North Bay, NY. He previously worked for the Hall & Co., Delmar, NY before moving to the North Bay and Blossvale area to operate the Shady Valley Campground. He then began a 30 year career with law enforcement, first with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and later retired from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Craig was a former member of the North Bay Vol. Fire Department and medic with the McConnellsville Ambulance corps for many years. In his retirement he enjoyed woodworking, gardening and especially cherished spending time nurturing his grandchildren.A loving Husband, devoted Father and Grandfather he is survived by his wife Barbara, two daughters, Arika & Dwayne Broussard, Berwick, LA, Heather & William Seamon, Camden, NY and a son, Joseph Herb and wife, Dr. Meaghan Doyle, Cheverly, MD, 6 grandchildren; Dwayne, Laney, Sydney, Jacob, Isabelle and Madeleine, two great-great grandchildren, Isabella and WesleyAnn, a sister, Joleanne & Warren Smith, Oneida, three brothers, Roger & Gail Herb, Camden, Bryan Herb, Wampsville, NY and Bruce & Anne Herb, Oneida, NY along with several nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Beverly Lawless.Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday from the Camden Wesleyan Church, 101 Main Street, Camden, NY under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Private interment North Bay Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home, 109 Main Street. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Camden Wesleyan Church. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/craig-k-herb
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019