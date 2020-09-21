1/
Cynthia J. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia J. Brown, 82, of Chazy, NY, mother of Cindy (Pete) Ciaralli, grandmother of Peter Ciaralli, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 7 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc, where the Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Family and friends are invited and call on Friday prior to the service from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413.You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ironside Funeral Home Inc
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved