Cynthia J. Brown, 82, of Chazy, NY, mother of Cindy (Pete) Ciaralli, grandmother of Peter Ciaralli, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020.A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 7 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc, where the Rev. Robert Wollaber will officiate. Family and friends are invited and call on Friday prior to the service from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's memory to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY, 13413.