Dale Marie Emmons, 77, of Verona on June 18, 2020. Private Services and Visitation will be held at the convienience of the family. Burial will be made in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery Verona. Memorial Contributions to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of the Shriners Hospital for Childre. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc. 342 Main St. Oneida. Online condolences may be left at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.