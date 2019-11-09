|
|
Durhamville: Dana A. Galla, age 55 of Durhamville passed way Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on July 22, 1964 in Buffalo, New York a son of Peter S. and Joan (Frayne) Galla and was a graduate of Buffalo’s Sweet Home High School.On April 23, 1984 Dana enlisted with the United States Navy and was honorably discharged on April 17, 1987.On May 20, 1995 Dana and Bridget Horrigan were united in marriage in St. Patrick’s Church of Oneida.Dana was a corrections officer with the New York State Correctional Facility in Rome, New York.Surviving are his wife of twenty-four years, Bridget M. Galla, his children Rebecca Galla of Charlotte, NC, son; Army enlisted Sean Galla of Germany, father Peter S. Galla of FL and brother Darren Galla also of FL.Visitation and funeral services with the Malecki Funeral Homes will be held at the family’s convenience. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dana-a-galla
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019