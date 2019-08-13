|
Daniel J. Baccaro, 59, of Morrisville, formerly of Utica, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.He was born on April 17, 1960 in Utica a son of the late Angelo and Josephine Castrovinci Baccaro and was a 1978 graduate T.R Proctor High School and the Utica School of Commerce in 1988. Dan had a passion and love for automobiles and was also an avid sports fan. He was of the Roman Catholic Faith. He had worked at for Big-M Supermarket, Morrisville; Niles Ford, Hamilton; Marquardt Switches, Inc. and Marquardt Gruppe of Cazenovia and most recently Cazenovia College.Surviving are his sister and brother in law; Anna Marie and John Vaughn of Morrisville; two brothers and a sister in law, Paul and Rose Baccaro of Whitesboro, Fr. Gaetano "Guy" Baccaro of Oswego; nieces and nephews , A.J. Kozak of Caledonia, Jeremy and Lauren Kozak of New Hartford, Gina and Andrew Arcuri of Fayetteville, Paul and Amy Baccaro of Latham and their families.Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 5 pm prior to the service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.In lieu of floral offerings, contributions may be made in Dan's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Madison County office of the Aging, Inc., 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019