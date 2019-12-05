Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home
464 Sherrill Rd
Sherrill, NY 13461
315-363-4110
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Militello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel E. Militello

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel E. Militello Obituary
Sherrill-Daniel E. Militello, 39, of Sherrill, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 4, 2019.
Daniel was born November 26, 1980. He was a graduate of VVS high school and Rhode Island School of Design. Danny was an accomplished and celebrated artist who won local, state, and national awards for his work, and continued creating art using new methods until his death. He left behind a trove of unique paintings in a variety of mediums, and was also an avid collector, buyer and seller of baseball cards.
Danny is survived by his parents Mona and Dan Militello; siblings Monica Inzer (Steven), Joseph Barbano III (Nikki), and Andrea LeFevre (Lawrence); and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Danny struggled for many years with mental health challenges and sought relief in unhealthy and healthy ways. In recent months, he was more positively and responsibly addressing his illness. The family would like to thank all of the friends, emergency responders, police officers, nurses, doctors and other medical professionals who did everything they could to help Danny, in spite of a system that offers way too little support for victims of mental illness.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, December 8th, from 3-5 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Road, Sherrill NY. Arrangements will be made for a private service to follow. Danny's family intends to display his work in an art show to celebrate his life at a date in the future to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Daniel be sent to the DE Militello Memorial Fund, 510 Sherrill Rd, Box 155, Sherrill, NY 13461. Donations will be directed to the North George Street Community Home in Rome, NY.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -