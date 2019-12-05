|
|
Sherrill-Daniel E. Militello, 39, of Sherrill, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 4, 2019.
Daniel was born November 26, 1980. He was a graduate of VVS high school and Rhode Island School of Design. Danny was an accomplished and celebrated artist who won local, state, and national awards for his work, and continued creating art using new methods until his death. He left behind a trove of unique paintings in a variety of mediums, and was also an avid collector, buyer and seller of baseball cards.
Danny is survived by his parents Mona and Dan Militello; siblings Monica Inzer (Steven), Joseph Barbano III (Nikki), and Andrea LeFevre (Lawrence); and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Danny struggled for many years with mental health challenges and sought relief in unhealthy and healthy ways. In recent months, he was more positively and responsibly addressing his illness. The family would like to thank all of the friends, emergency responders, police officers, nurses, doctors and other medical professionals who did everything they could to help Danny, in spite of a system that offers way too little support for victims of mental illness.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday, December 8th, from 3-5 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home, 464 Sherrill Road, Sherrill NY. Arrangements will be made for a private service to follow. Danny's family intends to display his work in an art show to celebrate his life at a date in the future to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Daniel be sent to the DE Militello Memorial Fund, 510 Sherrill Rd, Box 155, Sherrill, NY 13461. Donations will be directed to the North George Street Community Home in Rome, NY.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019