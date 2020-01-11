|
MORRISVILLE . . . Daniel J. Olcott, 64, of 5417 Buyea Road, Morrisville, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, surrounded by his family and friends, following a battle with lung disease.He was born on September 22, 1955, in Canastota, the son of the late Lyman “Jack” Olcott, Jr. and Marguerite “Peggy” (Whaley) Olcott.Dan spent his early years in Whitelaw, attending the Canastota schools. He has lived in Morrisville since 1977. He worked for the Madison County Highway Department in Wampsville for 30 years, retiring recently due to his health.Dan enjoyed farming, construction, plowing snow, gardening, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved animals, especially his beloved dog, Honey Bear.Dan married Debra J. Webb on November 30, 1974, in Whitelaw.Surviving besides his wife of 45 years, Debra, are his children: Cheryl and Barney Freeborn of Morrisville, Daniel, Jr. and Pamela Olcott of Boise, ID, and Amber and Cody Staple of Verona; one brother and sister-in-law, Clifford and Margaret Ann “Peggy” Olcott of Vernon Center; one sister, Faith Burke of Camden; eight grandchildren, including Bryson Durant, Noah Freeborn, Ella Freeborn, and baby Staple; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dan was predeceased by a sister, Doramae “Sonya” Perry.Memorial services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. Pastor Donna Chapman of the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church will officiate. Spring burial will be in Peterboro Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon at the funeral home.In his memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/daniel-j-olcott
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020