BLOSSVALE - Danielluis T. Diaz, 31, Teelin Road, died early Sunday morning, May 17, 2020, in Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville, shortly after his admission, from injuries sustained in an all-terrain vehicle accident in New Bremen.Born in Syracuse, on January 16, 1989, he was the son of Damaso T. and Debra Miles Diaz. A lifelong resident of the area, Daniel attended Oneida High School as part of the Class of 2007.Daniel was self employed as a demolition contractor, and had previously been employed with Campanaro Construction Company of Rome. He enjoyed being a father to his three sons, was very adventurous, was always happy and had a smile that would light up the room. Daniel enjoyed mudding, his friends, ATVs and just having a great time. He had a laugh that no one will ever forget and so much love for his family.Surviving besides his parents, Damaso and Debbie of Blossvale; his three sons, Miguel Diaz, Liam Bailey and Gabriel Colon; his maternal grandmother, Carol Miles of Blossvale and his paternal grandmother, Ana L. Diaz of Binghamton; his sister, Carmen Diaz of Syracuse; his three brothers, Damaso and Haylee Diaz of Cleveland, Daren Diaz of Blossvale and Damaso “Nino” Diaz and Shan Stuckman of Triangle, Virginia; his nieces and nephews, Keegan, Carter, Dominic, Mia, Aubrielle, Deidra, Demetria, Shurray Jr., Le Bron and two great nephews and one great-niece; his three best friends, Michael Jennison, James Pethel and Kenny Hollenbeck, Jr.; and several aunts uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Claude Miles and special friend, Dave Wallace.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Glenwood Cemetery.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/danielluis-t-diaz

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
