J. Homer Ball Funeral Home
201 James St
Canastota, NY 13032
315-697-2294
Daren L. Phillips Obituary
EAST SYRACUSE - Daren L. Phillips, 51, of East Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after suffering an apparent heart attack at work.Funeral services will be held at 7 pm, on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, prior to the funeral, from 5 to 7 pm at the funeral home. Share condolences at www.jhomerballfuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019
