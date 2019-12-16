|
CANASTOTA . . .Darlene K. Coates, 66, of 129 Onondaga Avenue, Canastota, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after suffering a heart attack at her home.She was born on January 7, 1953 in Canastota, the daughter of Armas and Ruby (Stanton) Miller.Darlene spent her early years in Canastota and Morrisville, graduating from Morrisville Eaton High School in 1972, and later attending SUNY Morrisville. She had, also, lived in Perryville for 22 years, South Bay for 7 years, Chittenango for 9 years, and Canastota for the last 9 years.She worked for Creative Environment in Fayetteville, and the Day Care Program at the Dewitt Community Church.Darlene enjoyed doing arts and crafts, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandson. She married Thomas P. Coates, Sr. on June 15, 1974, in Cazenovia.Surviving beside her husband, Tom, are: three sons; Thomas Coates, Jr., David Coates, and Shawn Coates, all of Canastota; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Doralene and Neil McDonald of PA, Carol Card of Oneida, and Janice and Larry Featherly of Peterboro; five grandchildren, Hillary Coates, Ethan Coates, Catherine “Catie” Coates, Courtney and Michael Ross, and Rebecca “Becca” Coates; one great grandson, Beau Ross; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Darlene was pre-deceased by three brothers: Donald Miller, Robert Miller, and Dennis Miller; and two sisters, Shirley Tyrell, and Sharon Miller.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Peterboro Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.In her memory, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association of CNY, c/o 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618, or the Founders Affiliate of the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/darlene-k-coates
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019