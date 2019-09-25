|
Darlene F. Murdock, 66, of 2988 Pine Ridge Road, Canastota, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at her home following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.She was born on August 7, 1953, in Syracuse, the daughter of George and Margaret (Merithew) Niles.Darlene has lived in Canastota most of her life, graduating from Canastota High School in 1971.She worked for United Refining/Kwik Fill Northeast Region for 41 years, last serving as Regional Coordinator for Pennsylvania and New York.Darlene enjoyed bowling in the Canastota Leagues, downhill skiing, gardening, traveling, swimming, horses, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she adored.She married Evan M. Murdock on August 25, 1973 in Canastota.Surviving besides her husband, Evan, are: two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Patrick Lum, and Jaclyn and Mark Buzzard, all of Canastota; her mother, Margaret Niles of Canastota; her brothers and sisters; five grandchildren, Aidan and Camryn Lum, and Eric, Carter, and Avery Buzzard; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will greet friends on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. William M. Wilcox, Pastor of the Fyler Community Church, will officiate. In her memory, contributions may be made to Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association, Inc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/darlene-f-murdock
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019