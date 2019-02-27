|
|
Darlene L. Butler, 69, of Vernon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born December 27, 1949, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Andrew and Emma Newton Cordell and was a graduate of Canastota High School. On April 13, 1968, she married Henry G. “Butch” Butler. For 33 years, Darlene worked in both the factory and office at Oneida LTD in Sherrill. Darlene’s life centered around her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Butch; her son, Wayne Butler and his girlfriend, Tina Granger of Munnsville; her daughter, Deedra Morton of Lakeport; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Selina, Samantha and Jennifer; three brothers and their wives, David and Diana Cordell of Munnsville, Dale and Sandy Cordell of Canastota and Dean and Hilda Cordell of Canastota; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Fields. Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2 from 1-4 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider the Breast Cancer Fund, 742 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/darlene-l-butler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019