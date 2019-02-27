Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene L. Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene L. Butler Obituary
Darlene L. Butler, 69, of Vernon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.She was born December 27, 1949, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Andrew and Emma Newton Cordell and was a graduate of Canastota High School. On April 13, 1968, she married Henry G. “Butch” Butler. For 33 years, Darlene worked in both the factory and office at Oneida LTD in Sherrill. Darlene’s life centered around her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Butch; her son, Wayne Butler and his girlfriend, Tina Granger of Munnsville; her daughter, Deedra Morton of Lakeport; four grandchildren, Jeffrey, Selina, Samantha and Jennifer; three brothers and their wives, David and Diana Cordell of Munnsville, Dale and Sandy Cordell of Canastota and Dean and Hilda Cordell of Canastota; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Diane Fields. Calling hours will be Saturday, March 2 from 1-4 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. Services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider the Breast Cancer Fund, 742 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/darlene-l-butler
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now