Darlene M. (Normile) Fox, 68, of Rome, NY passed away on January 6, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 40 years Don Fox; children and grandchildren Amanda (Zackary) Oxley and their children Piper and Isabelle; Lee (Kristen) Fox and their daughter Waverly; mother Arlene Normile; brother and sisters Anna Peters, Edward Normile, Mary Dow and Brandon Dow; as well as many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws. Darlene graduated from Binghamton North High School in 1969. She has been an employee of HP Hood for over 20 years and enjoyed trips to the casino and playing the lottery. Darlene brightened everything she touched, and never met a stranger she couldn’t turn into a friend. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she will be dearly missed by all. Please join the family at the Relief Pitcher 197 Conklin Ave. Binghamton, NY 13903 on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 12pm until 2pm to honor Darlene’s life and memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Darlene’s memory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/darlene-m-fox
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020