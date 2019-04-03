|
Darren P. Carnevale, 53, of Kirkville, died, April 1, 2019 after a 10 year courageous battle against brain cancer. He joined his daughter, Deserai Carnevale who predeceased him. He was born in Oneida and worked as a salesman at Gexpro. Darren loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening.He is survived by his fiancée, Violet Sobotka; sons, Derek and Corey (Jessie Jacobs); step-son, Richard Sobotka, Jr.; grandchildren, Natalie, Jacob and Nicholas Carnevale; father, Donald Carnevale; mother, Paula (Benny) Gambitta; sister, Michelle (Ray) Heh; nephew, Dylan Heh and niece, Alecia Wyckoff.Family and friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, April 4th at R.H. Schepp & Son Minoa Chapel, 6530 Schepps Corners Rd., Minoa. Private burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Oneida.Contributions may be made to the , 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019