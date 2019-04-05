|
|
David A. Drake, 82 of Edgewater FL, formerly of Sherrill, NY passed away March 27, 2019 in New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Son of Marjorie and Francis Drake of Oneida, NY. Surviving are David’s wife of 25 years, Linda Ladd Drake, Edgewater FL. David’s sons; Darryl (Diane) of Rome NY, Christopher (Carolyn) of Charlotte NC, Matthew of KY. Step son David Nojaim (Audrey) of Phoenix AZ. David’s daughters; Kelly Burlarley (Wayne) of Canastota NY, Karen of MI. Step daughter Denise Nojaim (Gary Smith) of Phoenix AZ. Surviving sister Joan Vaughn of SC and brother Robert (Marylou) of Sherrill, NY. David had 10 grandchildren.David served with the U.S. Navy 1955-1958 and later worked as a civilian for Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, NY from 1959-1991. He was involved in many youth sporting programs in Sherrill, NY. David was an avid golfer, and loved watching Syracuse basketball and football.Dave was predeceased by his parents, and a brother John Drake (Nancy) Sherrill NY and sister Donna Randall (Fred) Hobe Sound, FL.Dave was much loved and will be missed dearly. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-a-drake
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019