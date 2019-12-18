|
David A. Herrig, 61, of Blossvale, passed away on December 17, 2019, shortly after his admission. Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Katie Yahns, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to the or to your local animal shelter or rescue. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019