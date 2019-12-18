Home

Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
David A. Herrig Obituary
David A. Herrig, 61, of Blossvale, passed away on December 17, 2019, shortly after his admission. Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, December 21, 2019, from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Katie Yahns, officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 12-2PM, prior to the funeral service. Contributions may be made to the or to your local animal shelter or rescue. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
