David A. Panzica, 78, lifelong resident of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, with his family by his side at the Lutheran Home in Clinton.He was born May 11, 1940, in Oneida, the son of the late Augustino “Gus” and Eva (Piro) Panzica. He was honorably discharged after four years from the US Navy in July of 1963. He married the love of his life, Betty Jane Patane on July 3, 1965. She passed away June 21, 2017. Dave operated Gussie’s Madison House with his father and brother for many years in the early 1970’s. He also worked for the City of Oneida Water Department and Miller Brewing Company, before retiring from New York State as a Maintenance Supervisor at Oneida Correctional Facility in Rome. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church and was a former member of the Oneida Knights of Columbus. Dave and his wife enjoyed many happy years together and spending winters in Brooksville, FL. He always worked several jobs to make sure his family had everything they needed and wanted. During her last years, he took wonderful care of Betty as Alzheimer’s slowing took her away from them. He is survived by his daughters, Niki Panzica and her husband, Timber Rooney of New Woodstock and Lynette Serianni and her husband, Sam of Rome; three grandchildren, Adam Phillips, Colin Serianni and Bailee Serianni; one brother, Anthony “Nino” (Antoinette) Panzica of Winter Haven, FL; four sisters, Mary Ann Gallagher of Mesa, AZ, Patricia Shields of Gulf Breeze, FL, Marshele Panzica of Herkimer and Marsha (Michael) Adsit of Canastota; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 am at St. Joseph’s Church, Oneida with Rev. Richard J. Kapral officiating. Spring interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Oneida. Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5 pm at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. Niki and Lynette would like to thank the staff of the Saul Unit at the Lutheran Home for the wonderful care their dad received and treating him as if he were their own father. They would also like to thank his many lifelong friends for always being there. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Betty, kindly consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street, Syracuse, NY 13204. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-a-panzica
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019