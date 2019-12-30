Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
4:00 PM
Morrisville Community Church
Swamp Rd.
Morrisville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Pearsall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Pearsall


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Pearsall Obituary
David Alan Pearsall, 66, of Morrisville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019.He was born August 24, 1953 in Waterbury CT. a son of the late John B and Dorothy B Pearsall. David was a graduate of Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury CT where he and Lorie met during their sophomore year. On June 30, 1973 they were married and had a loving union of 46 years.David owned and operated D&L Landscaping and Lawncare in Morrisville. David was an active and dedicated member of his community. As a member of the Morrisville Fire Company he currently served as President and Fire District Commissioner. He was also a past Assistant Fire Chief and line officer, Emergency Medical Technician and Medic. He taught fire prevention at local schools and helped establish the Morrisville Junior Fire Department.David enjoyed working with children and was a soccer coach with the AYSO program as well as the Morrisville-Eaton High School Varsity soccer team.Surviving are his wife, Lorie; his children, Michael (Jessica) Pearsall of Morrisville, Nathan (Lisa) Pearsall of Oriskany Falls; brothers, Kenneth of CA; John Jr. (Joan) of West Winfield (NY); Fredric (Patty) of Eaton; his beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Ayla, Hunter, Aiden and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to call at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Rd., Morrisville on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm. Memorial services will be held immediately following at 4pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Morrisville Fire Company, PO Box, Morrisville NY 13408.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-a-pearsall
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -