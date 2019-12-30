|
David Alan Pearsall, 66, of Morrisville, NY passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 22, 2019.He was born August 24, 1953 in Waterbury CT. a son of the late John B and Dorothy B Pearsall. David was a graduate of Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury CT where he and Lorie met during their sophomore year. On June 30, 1973 they were married and had a loving union of 46 years.David owned and operated D&L Landscaping and Lawncare in Morrisville. David was an active and dedicated member of his community. As a member of the Morrisville Fire Company he currently served as President and Fire District Commissioner. He was also a past Assistant Fire Chief and line officer, Emergency Medical Technician and Medic. He taught fire prevention at local schools and helped establish the Morrisville Junior Fire Department.David enjoyed working with children and was a soccer coach with the AYSO program as well as the Morrisville-Eaton High School Varsity soccer team.Surviving are his wife, Lorie; his children, Michael (Jessica) Pearsall of Morrisville, Nathan (Lisa) Pearsall of Oriskany Falls; brothers, Kenneth of CA; John Jr. (Joan) of West Winfield (NY); Fredric (Patty) of Eaton; his beloved grandchildren, Kyle, Ayla, Hunter, Aiden and Noah; and several nieces and nephews.Friends are invited to call at the Morrisville Community Church, Swamp Rd., Morrisville on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10am to noon and 2pm to 4pm. Memorial services will be held immediately following at 4pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Morrisville Fire Company, PO Box, Morrisville NY 13408.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-a-pearsall
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019