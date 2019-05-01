|
CANASTOTADavid C. Freedman, 95, Beach Road, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Healthcare, where he had been a patient for the past two weeks.Born in New York City, on February 29, 1924, he was the son of Julian and Helen Cutter Freedman. A resident of this area for the past thirty-four years, moving from Orange County, David was married for fifty-three years, to the former Thelma Beach, who died on December 10, 2011.Prior to his retirement, David was employed with Orange and Rockland Utilities and was a veteran of World War II, serving with United States Army. He was an avid model builder, who was very devoted to late wife, Thelma, prior to her passing and enjoyed watching car races.Surviving are his three sons, Eric and his wife, Cheryle Freedman of Cape Coral, Florida, Jeffrey Freedman of Port Jervis and Peter Freedman of Canastota; his five grandchildren, Peter, Danielle, Elizabeth, Kevin and Kimberly; his five great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Layla, Shea, Anthony and Isabella; and several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by a sister, Deidre.David’s wishes were for his family to have private services. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-c-freedman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 2, 2019