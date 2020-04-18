|
|
Sherrill:David D. La Londe passed away early Tuesday morning April 14, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accidental fall.He was born on October 9, 1938 in Theresa, New York. He grew up in Oneida and Sherrill, graduating from V.V. S. class of 1956 and, then MVCC 1963.David enlisted with the United States Army and was honorably discharged after twenty-two years of loyal and faithful service.On July 3, 1962 David and Ota Jobes were united in marriage in St. Joseph’s Church of Oneida and shared that union until Ota’s death on July 16, 1989.On September 25, 1992 David and Suzanne (Hedderich) Adams were united in marriage in St. John’s Church of Rome and have shared that vow of twenty seven years together.David enjoyed canoeing, camping, hiking, golf and reading in his spare time. He also enjoyed traveling and time at the St. Lawrence River with his family. David was a member of St. Helena’s Church of Sherrill and the Oneida American Legion Post 169.Surviving are his wife Suzanne La Londe of Sherrill, children, George “Scott” La Londe of Ormond Beach. FL, Monique (James Alig) of Mosley, VA and Jennifer Schumaker of Virginia Beach, VA, Timothy Adams of Oneida, Tanya (John) Clute of Wampsville, Erich Adams of Sherrill; grandchildren are Matthew Clute, Ian Adams, Baylee La Londe, Cassandra Clute, Ella Grace Schumaker, his brothers and sister, Dennis La Londe of Clearwater, FL, Trudy (Thomas) Laurin of Oneida, Tarry (Susan) La Londe of Gainesville, VA, Michael La Londe of San Antonio, TX , Mark (Donna) La Londe of Canastota, Kenneth (Lisa) La Londe of Williamsburg, VA , Kim(Peggy) La Londe of Royal Palm Beach, Fl, sister-in-law Elizabeth La Londe Channahon, IL, and many nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by brothers Richard and his wife Karol La Londe, and Roger La Londe and sister-in-law Geraldine La Londe.In lieu of flowers please consider donations to one of these organizations in David’s memory. Nat’l Little League Baseball, ATTN: CFO, 539 US Route15 Hwy, Williamsport, PA, 17701-0485; internet address :http//littleleague.org or the , National Processing Center, PO Box 758512, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8512 or online @ WWP<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">support.org./thankyou.Because of the COVID 19 Pandemic a celebration of David’s life at a Funeral Mass will be announced at a later time date. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-d-la-londe
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020