David Finn
Westmoreland-David H. Finn, age 71, of Westmoreland passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon July 22, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. COVID 19 Restrictions require a mask and social distancing. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church with COVID 19 requirements. Burial will follow in Carmichael Hill Cemetery, Westernville, NY.

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
JUL
25
Requiem Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Funeral services provided by
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
