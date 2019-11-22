|
|
David A. Marcellus, 71, of Lebanon Rd., Earlville, NY, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Abraham House in Rome, NY.He was born November 27, 1947, a son of Claude and Irene Williams Marcellus. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1966 and received a degree in business from SUNY, Morrisville. In his early years, David worked on the family farm in Georgetown with his Dad, and later, his son, Bill. He had also done construction, was a school bus driver for Sherburne-Earlville Central School District and worked for Cossitt Concrete Products. Most recently, he was employed at Growmark FS in Sangerfield. David enjoyed motorcycling, woodworking and restoring homes and he loved to dance.Surviving are his children, William Marcellus and Laurie Brown of Barre, VT; Brent Marcellus of Montpelier, VT; Melissa and Steven Bohnert of Earlville; grandchildren, John, James and David Marcellus, Jake and Meghan Bohnert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Bill Nolan of Hamilton; Elaine and Dick Hughes of Earlville; Susan Maguire of Santee, CA; Darla Sane and Shawn Presser of Kissimmee, FL; Christine and Richard Roberts of Unadilla Forks; a brother, Stephen Marcellus of Syracuse; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Claude Marcellus.Services will be held at 3pm Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1pm to 3pm prior to the service.Interment will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.Contributions in his memory may be made to Abraham House, 422 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-marcellus
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019