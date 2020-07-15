1/
David R. McKay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. “Dave” McKay, 87, of Hamilton, NY, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.He was born on April 5, 1933 in Albany, NY and graduated from Albany High School and the State University at Albany. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was an educator for more than 35 years in the Fleischmanns, Hamilton, Whitesboro and Oneida schools.Dave was very active in the community, serving as President of the Hamilton Lions Club and the Hamilton Boosters Club. He served 26 years on the Hamilton Central School Board and was on the Board of the Hamilton Recreation Commission. He was also a charter board member of the Madison County Legal Defense Bureau and of the Madison County Early Release Program. He was a long-time volunteer and board member of the Hamilton Food Cupboard and of the Madison County Retired Teachers’ Association. He had also served on the Board of the Lake Moraine Association and was an active member of St. Thomas’ Church. Dave was proud to have worked on the “Chain Gang” for Colgate football for 40 years.On January 22, 1955, Dave married Beverly Gustafson in Jamestown, NY. In addition to Beverly, he is survived by his children and their spouses: Mark (Patricia) McKay of Albany; Karen (Mike) Burns of Watertown; Anne (Jay Johnson) McKay of Detroit Lakes, MN; Keith (Anne) McKay of Silver Spring, MD. He is also survived by grandchildren, Meghan Griffin and Kelly McKay, Brittany Burns Griffin, Greg Burns, Thressa and Montana Johnson; and a sister, Carole Luther of Albany. He was predeceased by his parents, Ken and Isobel McKay and two sisters, Jean McKay Vice and Barbara Barrell.The burial of Dave’s ashes will be in St. Thomas’ Memorial Garden.Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Thomas’ Church, 12-1/2 Madison St., Hamilton, NY 13346; or to the Hamilton Food Cupboard, 1 Mill St., Hamilton, NY 13346.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/david-r-mckay

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved