MORRISVILLE: Dean Edward Ernst, 91, of Morrisville, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Crouse Community Center.He was born February 3, 1928 in Batavia, NY, a son of Edward F. and Edna D. Brumsted Ernst. He was a graduate of Oakfield-Alabama Central High School, Oakfield, NY, and he was a graduate of Morrisville Agricultural and Technical College. Dean played football at Morrisville College and played semi-pro football in Buffalo. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII until honorably discharged in 1946. Dean married Gloria Rose Kelly in 1949 and raised five sons. Dean managed The Place restaurant in Morrisville. He also owned and operated The Cherry Valley Inn and Dean’s Deli in Morrisville. Dean then married DeEtte E. Morris and they resided in Naples, Fl. where he managed a condominium complex. They retired and moved to Ocala, Fl. Returning to New York, Dean resided in Sherburne, NY. Dean was known for always having a good joke to tell, a great sense of humor and a fabulous smile.Dean was a member of the Munnsville American Legion Post #54 and the Masonic Lodge in Cazenovia.Surviving are his children, Kelly Ernst of IL; Michael (Robin) Ernst of Naples, FL; Daniel Ernst of Eaton; Edward (Mary Ellen) Ernst of Naples, Fl and Scott Ernst of Naples, FL; sister, Gretchen Saker of Ocala, Fl; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Norma Merkel.Dean’s final resting place will be in the Union Cemetery located at the Welsh Church, Nelson, NY.Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ http://www.lastingmemories.com/dean-e-ernst
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019