|
|
Dean W. Jaeger, 56, of Oneida, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Oneida Healthcare Center.He was born March 29, 1963, in Oneida, the son of the late Harold C. Jaeger and Eva Krone (Norman). Dean worked with his father at the family business, Harold Trucking. He later worked with the City of Oneida, did construction and carpentry for many years and was last employed with Complete Tree & Landscape in Durhamville. He was a member of the Owl’s Nest #1606.Dean enjoyed woodworking and drawing designs and was an avid NASCAR fan.He is survived by three children, Jennifer Jaeger, Dean Jaeger, Jr. (Samantha) and William Jaeger (Nichole White); four grandchildren, Audrey, Hailey, Evan and Syra; his fiance’, Susan Kellum; seven siblings, Diane See (Tim), Denise Ward (Ernest), Chris Jaeger (Roberta), Donna Palameter (Chuck), Dawn Jaeger (Terry), Darcie Richardson (Tom) and Darla Newman (Shawn); and many nieces and nephews.Per his wishes there will be no services or calling hours. Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida.To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com. Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/dean-w-jaeger
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019