Debbie Morris
SHERRILL- Debbie Morris, 55, Coral Springs, Fla., formerly of Sherrill, died Monday, July 6. 2020, at her residence, after being stricken with a sudden Illness. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, from St. Helena’s Church, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Reverend William Mesmer, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Oneida Daily Dispatch. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

