VERNON CENTER- Deborah Caufield Qualls, 66, of Pensacola, FlA., formerly of Vernon Center, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Debbie was born Sept. 4, 1953 and resided in Vernon Center before moving to Pensacola. She graduated from Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going for boat rides with her daughter and son-in-law, fishing, and walking her dog, Buddy. Debbie was a wonderful mother and always put her childern's needs above her own. She was a strong woman that bravely fought a long and tedious battle with cancer. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Deborah is survived by her two children, Brian (Denise) Weeks, and Felicia (Jake) Verlinde; two brothers, John (Linda) Caufield, and Dennis, (Karen) Caufield; her sister, Elaine Davey; her nephew and best friend, Thomas Rhodes; her dog, Buddy; and many other family and friends. Deborah is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Qualls, and brothers, Donald and Ronald Caufield. The funeral service will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial at 1985 West Nine Mile Rd., Pensacola, Fla., Pastor Michel Collins of Charity Chapel will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2020 followed by services at 2 p.m. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-caufield-qualls