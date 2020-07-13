1/
Deborah J. Reed
Deborah J. Reed of Seneca Falls, Born of James and Sherri Reed, Granddaughter of Shirley Reed, passed away late Monday evening 07/06/20, Just shy of her 56th birthday. Deborah is survived by her three daughters Jessica Zappala, Nichole Zappala, Tiffany Zappala and her two grandchildren Katlynn Morrison and Trey Shambo. She is also survived by her siblings Brad Reed, Brian Reed, Christine Reed and Lorie Lee.Deb was a kind and loving person. Always thinking of others first. She loved the summer sun and the beauty it bought with it. She will be missed dearly by all that knew her. Rest in Peace. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-j-reed

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
