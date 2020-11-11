1/
Deborah L. (Noble) Davis
Castorland-Deborah Lynn (Noble) Davis passed away peacefully in her home on November 10th, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Maple Grove Cemetery where CDC regulations with face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions in Deborah’s memory may be sent to www.lewiscountyopportunities.com. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
