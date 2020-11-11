Castorland-Deborah Lynn (Noble) Davis passed away peacefully in her home on November 10th, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Maple Grove Cemetery where CDC regulations with face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers contributions in Deborah’s memory may be sent to www.lewiscountyopportunities.com
. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.