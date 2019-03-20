|
|
Munnsville-Deborah Lynn Reed, 60, of Middle Road, Munnsville passed away March 18, 2019. She was born to the late James and Dawn Graves, April 10, 1958 in Oneida, NY. Deb graduated from VVS high school in 1976. She was employed as a waitress at various restaurants in the area in her younger years. She then worked at the former Oneida Savings Bank for many years. She retired to take on the role as full time grandma. Her children and grandchildren were her greatest love, she enjoyed baking and cooking for everyone which was always wonderful as she was an amazing cook. Homemade bread was her specialty."It's a rare person who can take care of heartswhile also taking care of business." Ever Industrious, Kind, & PositiveMom was an un-ending well-spring of Love & JoyThe glue that held our family togetherEvery Life she touched was brighter for itShe had a keen eye for finding 4 leaf cloversMom Loved to be outdoors in nature and she loved birdsShe was voraciously loyal until the endSmall in stature, huge in heartWe are all going to miss you very much Mom.Debbie is survived by her large loving family and many friends she met along her life’s journey.Services will be held at the Christ Church at 417 Park St. Sherrill, NY on Friday, March 22nd. Calling hours will be from 10 am to 12 pm, funeral and burial at St. Helena’s/Valley View Cemetery immediately following. There will be a gathering for family at the Sherrill Legion, as well as a luncheon at the church, after the services to celebrate her beautiful soul. http://www.lastingmemories.com/deborah-lynn-reed
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019