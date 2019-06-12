|
Debra (Tornatore) SgarlataPassed away peacefully in Florida on June 9, 2019. Born in Oneida, NY, on June 26, 1956, daughter of Anthony M. Tornatore (deceased) mother Gloria (Rolewicz) Tornatore. Two sisters Christina and Peter North Bay, NY, Linda Cheatham (deceased in 1996) and brother Antonio (T.J.) and Donna Tornatore of Canastota, NY, half sister Lisa Tornatore of Boston, MA.Married Marty Sgarlata in Canastota on September 20, 1990, Daughter Brooke and Mardy Whitt of Rockledge, FL. Two wonderful grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.There will be a celebration of life service at the New Hope Christian Church on Peterboro St. in Canastota at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family has asked to make a donation to the New Hope Church or the Cancer Foundation. http://www.lastingmemories.com/debra-tornatore-sgarlata
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 13, 2019