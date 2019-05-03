|
Sherrill - Delores Newman, 52 of Sherrill, NY passed away on May 1st 2019.Delores was an extremely kind and loving person. She was a wonderful Mother/Grandmother/ Partner and Friend. If you knew Delores, you knew that she was known for her sweet tooth, big heart and kind soul. She was that spoiling grandmother that always had candy. Delores left behind some of her most treasured people- Her Sweetheart Jay Fiaschetti, Her Daughter Jennifer Sreca (Adam Clifford), her granddaughters Lauren & Charlotte & Grandson Ethan, and her beloved friends Kathy Buss, Karen Shlotzhauer and Bill Card. She didn’t have much family in the area but Audrey & Paul Baker and Family served as her true adopted family.Friends and Family are invited to come and pay your respects at St Helena’s Church Monday May 6th at 10:15 a.m. where a mass of Christian Burial will be offered to celebrate Delores’ life. The family will greet friends immediately following the Mass at the church. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME SHERRILL, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/delores-newman
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 5, 2019