ONEIDA- DeLoris M. Bernet, 95, formerly of Prospect Street, died early Monday morning, July 22, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where she had been a resident for over five years.Born in Canastota, on May 7, 1924, she was the daughter of Leo G. and Mae Dunham Houseman. A lifelong resident of the Oneida area, DeLoris was educated in Oneida schools. She married William M. Bernet in Oneida on May 19, 1943. Mr. Bernet died on February 14, 2002.Prior to her retirement, with thirty-one years of service, DeLoris was employed with the Oneida Limited Silversmiths. She was a former member of the Ladies of the Owls, Nest #2210, the Community Associated Clubs and the Oneida Limited Retirement Club and enjoyed bowling, golfing and gardening. DeLoris was of the Presbyterian faith.Surviving are her three daughters and their husbands, Sharon and Leroy Short of Boonville, Karen and Stewart Barriger of Oneida and Sandra and Edward Uhlig of Floyd; and seven grandchildren, Penny Lynn (Darrell) Warner, Wendy (John) Zellwager, Patrick (Melissa) Short, Steven (Kenni-Lee) Barriger, Adam (Mew Ling) Barriger, Elizabeth (Chris) Koenig and Jordan Uhlig; seven great-grandchildren, Dana (Kim) Warner, Jason (Paula) Warner, Cody Warner, Amber Zellwager, Dakota Short, Andrew Barriger, Lucas Barriger, Wyatt Barriger, Christian Koenig and Vivian Koenig; two great-great-grandchildren, Tristan and Adeline; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant daughter, Pamela in 1950, her sister, Geraldine Bernet, and four brothers. Charles Clark, Robert Houseman, Edmund Houseman and Richard Houseman.Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Thursday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida with the Reverend Betsye Mowry, officiating. Interment will be made in Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11 AM to 1 PM, Thursday Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/deloris-m-bernet
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 23, 2019