Verona-Our dad passed away peacefully at home June 22, 2020, surrounded by the love and support of his family, following a brief illness. Dutch was born November 9, 1933, to George H. and Anna E. Schallenberg Regner at the family homestead on Greenway-Lowell Road in the Town of Westmoreland. Dad married our mother, Janet Oatman, September 18, 1954, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Verona, a lasting union of 60 years, before her passing on October 10, 2014. He learned to be a successful farmer. Dad started young, raising a few animals at home which lead to his hiring at the neighboring Scheifele Farm. He also participated in the VVS FFA program and served as its president before graduating in 1954. On January 1, 1955, Dad and Mom purchased and assumed the operation of Quiet Meadows Farm, Beacon Light Road, Verona. Dad grew and developed the farm into a successful dairy and crop operation. A nurturer of animals and caretaker of the land, he received many honors and awards for producing quality milk and raising superior crops that included the best sweet corn. Our Dad was also a leader in the community. He served in leadership positions for Oneida County Farm Bureau, Oneida-Madison Milk Producers Cooperative, Verona Town Historical Association, Verona Town Zoning Board of Appeals and Verona Town Council. He is survived by his five children and their spouses: Diana and Albert Dust, Howard and Kimberly Regner, Dale and Deborah Regner, Roy and Christine Regner and Ken and Susan Regner. He was the best grandfather for his 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Elaine Regner, and one brother-in-law, John McMinn. The family would like to recognize Dad’s many friends, who were important to and supportive of him the last five years: his neighbors, St. Peter’s Congregation and Tuesday’s Breakfast with the Bible, Vernon-Verona Seniors, Farm Bureau Kitchen Conference, Verona Senior’s Daylight Friendship Club, Verona High School Alumni and the staff at Apple Betty’s. Dad never knew a stranger. Our family is appreciative of Dad’s caretakers at Visiting Nurses, Hospice and Drs. Seigenthaler and Vanderhoof. Immediate family members will gather at the Malecki Funeral Home, Sherrill, Monday, June 29 at 10:00 am, followed by an outdoor burial service at Crown Hill Memorial Cemetery, New Hartford, at 11:15 for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, Dad would appreciate a contribution to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 4897 Old Oneida Road, Verona, NY, 13478.maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/delwin-j-dutch-regner
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.