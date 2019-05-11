|
Vernon Center- Demetria "Dede" Lanz, a lifelong resident of the area passed away early Tuesday morning May 7, 2019 in the Sitrin Healthcare Center.She was born in Oneida, New York a daughter of the late Jesse James Brown and Anna (Stabb) Brown and attended local schools.On October 9, 1948 Dede and Bernard "Barney" R. Lanz Sr. were united in marriage and shared that loving union of over sixty-eight years together until Barney's death on January 11, 2017.She was a member of Holy Family Church of Vernon. For many years Dede was the bookkeeper for the family business. In her spare time she enjoyed bowling, shopping, casino tours, Florida vacations with Barney, trips to Nashville for the County Music Awards and nurturing stray cats.Surviving are her two sons and two daughters-in-law, Chip and Pat Lanz and Rick and Lori Lanz all of Vernon Center, grandchildren, Amber (Travis) Herzog, Ryan (Dorothy) Lanz, Richard (Debra) Lanz Jr., Joshua Lanz and Jessica Lanz, great-grandchildren, Ashton and Carter Herzog, Alistair Lanz and Rio Reyes and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Adel Anstey and Hazel Thurston and one brother Thomas Brown.Dede was predeceased by an infant daughter, her husband, Barney, two brothers, Leo J. Brown and Stanley E. Brown and one sister Janice Cryderman.In keeping with Dede's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) at Holy Family Church, Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY. Private burial will be in St. Helena's Cemetery, Middle Road, Oneida, NY. In lieu of flowers please send donations in Dede's memory to Holy Family Church, 4343 Peterboro Street, Vernon, NY, 13476 or to a Humane Society of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 12, 2019