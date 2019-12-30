|
Vernon: Denise M. Beasock, born on November 8, 1959 in Rome, New York , of Verona Street passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at her home.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY. Burial will be in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona Mills Road, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019