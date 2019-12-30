Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malecki Funeral Home - VERNON
23 FRONT ST
Vernon, NY 13476
(315) 829-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Beasock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise M. Beasock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise M. Beasock Obituary
Vernon: Denise M. Beasock, born on November 8, 1959 in Rome, New York , of Verona Street passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at her home.Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY. Burial will be in Rathbunville Cemetery, Verona Mills Road, Verona, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -