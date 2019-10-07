Home

More Obituaries for DENNIS DeGROAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENNIS H. DeGROAT

DENNIS H. DeGROAT Obituary
MORRISVILLE - Dennis H. “Skeet” DeGroat, 65, of West Road, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home.He was born February 9, 1954 in Hamilton, NY, a son of Carl J. and Ximena Bliss DeGroat. He was a graduate of Morrisville-Eaton Central School and received his Associate’s Degree from SUNY Morrisville. Dennis worked for the Carrier Corporation in Syracuse as a machinist for nearly 30 years. An accomplished, passionate and lifelong musician, he was a keyboardist in local bands, an accompanist for the MECS school district and SUNY Morrisville theater productions. He was also the organist for area churches, namely the Peterboro United Methodist Church where he and his family attended much of his life.Dennis is survived by his daughter, Hillary (Michael) Kearns of East Islip, NY; son, Allen (Michelle) DeGroat of Patchogue, NY; sisters, Diane (Peter) McDonough of Utah; Joan (Gerald) DeGroat-Ives of Wellsville, NY; Susan (Charlie) Marshall of North Carolina; grandchildren, Mayah Bliss and Avery Kearns; Cobie and Nathaniel DeGroat; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Douglas. Memorial services will be held at 11am Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville followed by interment in the Peterboro Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday, October 13th from 1-4pm.In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Peterboro United Methodist Church.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc. œ http://www.lastingmemories.com/dennis-h-degroat
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
