Dennis J. Bodah Obituary
CANASTOTA- Dennis J. Bodah, 59, Lewis Point Road, died Friday morning, November 29, 2019, in the emergency room of Oneida Health, shortly after his admission.Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with Reverend Dc. James Chappell, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Helena’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 10 am to 12 noon, prior to the service.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
